Andrew Tate Tells Tucker Carlson He Was Booted from Social Media Because People Threatened by ‘Masculine’ Life: ‘I Have Fast Cars and a Big House’

Influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate says he is being de-platformed because people are “threatened” by his “masculine” lifestyle.

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube have all recently kicked Tate off of their platforms for violating their consumer policies. Meta said they removed Tate from their platforms for violating their rules on “dangerous organizations and individuals.” Tate has often been labeled a misogynist by his critics. He was banned from Twitter in 2017 for saying women bear some “responsibility” if they are sexually assaulted.

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Tucker Carlson previewed a Fox Nation interview between him and Tate, in which the former Big Brother star said people are taking his comments out of context.

“What happens is when I say these things, they ignore 95% of what I say,” Tate said. “They ignore me saying that you need to avoid low-quality men. And they take the bit where I say avoid women who are dishonest. And then they put it on a reel — a very short three- or four-second clip, and then they say I’m a misogynistic person and I’m dangerous to women and I need to be banned.”

The former reality TV star also claimed he was booted from social media because people are threatened by his “very traditional masculine values” and large following.

“I have a very traditionally masculine life. I have fast cars and a big house and a lot of money and a beautiful girlfriend, and they thought this was very, very threatening,” he said.

Tate added that “they,” though he doesn’t specify who “they” is, thought it was easier to “annihilate” him from social media altogether.

The influencer said his message is about promoting mental health with young men who may feel “depressed” in today’s social media-driven world.

“They want to get rid of me and try and replace me with something they see as far more malleable — trying to create people [who] are more malleable and more easy to program and [easier] to control,” he said.

