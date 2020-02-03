Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Monday. This is the second year in a row in which Thunberg was nominated for the prestigious award.

Swedish lawmakers Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling announced the nomination on Monday, saying Thunberg “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis.” The Associated Press carried the joint statement from Holm and Svenneling, which also argues that “action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.”

Thunberg has become one of the world’s most recognizable climate activists in the last few years, due to the passionate speeches she has given on the subject before the United Nations, the World Economic Forum in Davos, and other political bodies. The nomination for the Nobel Prize comes after Thunberg was honored last year as Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.

The Hill notes that if Thunberg wins the award, she will be tied with Malala Yousafzai as the youngest person to receive the honor. It will also make Thunberg the first person since Al Gore to take the prize for their efforts to call attention to climate change.

