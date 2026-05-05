JB Pritzker Claims Trump ‘Set the Tone’ for Political Violence After Latest Assassination Attempt

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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) accused President Donald Trump of setting the “tone” for political violence in America and making it “okay” — 10 days after Trump was targeted in another assassination attempt.

Pritzker made his claim during an interview with Politico on Tuesday.

Reporter Jonathan Martin asked Pritzker — while the two ate together at a Chicago deli — about how threats against him have “spiked” in recent years.

“Yeah, I don’t want to overstate it. But it’s true. And it’s more than it was in years before,” Pritzker said. He also said he believed part of that spike is due to him being Jewish.

“What is the driver of that, do you think?” Martin asked.

“Look, our political leaders set the tone in this country and I think that the president of the United States has set a tone where political violence is okay,” Pritzker said. “He’s advocated it himself. It’s a terrible thing.”

Martin jumped in and said, “he’s the target of it too, obviously.”

“That’s what I’m saying! He’s experienced the other side of that,” Pritzker said. “We gotta stand up against this, we need to be speaking out against political violence.”

Pritzker’s analysis comes after a gunman attempted to murder Trump and several members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25. It was the third known assassination attempt against Trump since 2024, including the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania and the attempted killing at Trump’s Florida golf course a few months later.

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected WHCD shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. He wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

Pritzker has bashed Trump as an “adjudicated rapist” multiple times in the past, and also compared his crackdown on illegal immigration to Nazi Germany.

Watch above via YouTube.

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