Gutfeld Thrashes ‘Pathetic’ Republican Drama Over McCarthy’s Ouster: ‘Sound and Fury Signifying Incompetence’

Greg Gutfeld chided the handful of Republicans on Tuesday who voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his position.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate the chair, which triggered a vote on whether to oust McCarthy. Eight Republicans joined 208 Democrats in voting for the motion, thus booting McCarthy from the speakership.

The move has been roundly criticized by most prominent Republicans, who view the drama as an unnecessary distraction from running the House with a divided government. The last straw for Gaetz appeared to be a 45-day stopgap funding bill that averted a shutdown at the end of September. More Democrats voted for the package than Republicans.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five, Gutfeld seemed fed up with the ordeal.

“It’s kind of sad because nobody bothered to bring any clarity to this,” he said. “If you can’t explain or persuade your point without putting people to sleep, you lose. These parties, we realize, are not mirror images. One wants to win and the other doesn’t. They shot themselves in the foot and by ‘the foot’ I mean head.”

The host then turned to Gaetz’s list of stated grievances against McCarthy and sounded unimpressed.

“They broke promises,” he continued. “I had to go find out what these promises were. He promised to use the 2022 baseline numbers as appropriation numbers for this year – and he didn’t. Are you angry? He promised not to let bills pass with support of more Dems than Republicans. Maybe he didn’t. Are you pissed? I don’t know. Not to take up a bill with unanimity among Republicans on the House Rules Committee. McCarthy denies making the two latter promises. So, who’s telling the truth? I don’t know. I’m not sure that I care because I’m with Trump on this. I mean we’re talking about this instead of the border, instead of crime, instead of inflation.”

He conceded that while the ousting of the speaker is historic, it matters little to the lives of Americans.

“I get it, it’s a historic event, but it’s like one of the few historic events that I don’t care about,” Gutfeld continued. “This has no effect on our viewers. Does it make our streets safer? No. Does it make our borders real again? Does it make our gas prices go down? No. It’s just sound and fury signifying incompetence.”

