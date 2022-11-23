Herschel Walker Challenges Joy Reid to Debate ‘Any Time of the Day. Any Day of the Week’

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker has challenged MSNBC host Joy Reid to a debate.

Walker faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a Dec. 6 runoff since neither got the needed 50 percent in the midterms this month to avoid a runoff.

Appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show on the streaming platform Real America’s Voice on Wednesday, Walker said:

I’d love to debate Joy Reid. You know, Senator Warnock, he’s a slick, talking-smooth dressy guy, but in that debate, I took him to school because he found out a lot of things he didn’t know and I can do the same thing with Joy Reid any time of the day. I think people sit on TV and they talk. It’s easy to talk, but I’ve been a man that have worked my whole life. I built companies, I’ve signed the front of a paycheck. They’ve never done any of that. They don’t know how to do it. I do. And I say any day of the week she want to debate she can show up here and I’ll debate her as well on any subject. She can come up with the subject, and let’s go at it.

Reid, a Democrat, has been critical of Walker like here and here.

In response to Walker accidentally saying “erection” instead of “election” during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity on Tuesday, Reid tweeted, “The ancestors are weeping. And why does he always need these handlers (who can’t even stop him from embarrassing himself.) Just humiliating…”

The ancestors are weeping. And why does he always need these handlers (who can’t even stop him from embarrassing himself.) Just humiliating… https://t.co/9vyn0h2jkW — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 23, 2022

