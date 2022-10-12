‘Jesus, You Still Here?’ Joy Reid Reacts to ‘Smoking Hot Mess’ Herschel Walker and His Bizarre Cow Story

A gobsmacked Joy Reid reacted to a strange story about bovines told by Republican Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

The former football star was at a campaign rally in Carrollton, Georgia on Tuesday, where he delivered an odd parable about bulls and pregnant cows:

So, I been telling this little story about this bull out in the field with six cows, and three of them are pregnant. So, you know he got something goin’ on. But all he cared about, is keep his nose against the fence looking at three other cows that didn’t belong to him. Now all he had to do is eat grass. But no, no, no. He thought something was better somewhere else. So, he decided, “I want to get over there.” So one day he measured that fence up, and he said, “I think I can jump this.” So that day came where he got back. And as he got back and as he took off runnin’, he dove over that fence and his belly got cut up onto the bottom. But as he made it onto the other side, he shook it off and got so excited about it. And he ran to the top of that hill, but when he got up there he realized they were bulls too. So what I’m telling you, don’t think something is better somewhere else. This is the greatest country in the world today.

Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (AR) and Rick Scott (FL) flanked him as he spoke and could be seen smiling awkwardly.

Reid aired parts of Walker’s story on Wednesday’s edition of The ReidOut before giving her immediate reaction.

“Jesus, you still here?” she said, turning her head as if to look for him. “That right there was Mr. Herschel Walker – whose campaign is a smoking hot mess – sharing a story about a bull who knocks up three cows. Why? It’s not clear. But it sure looks like Florida senator Rick Scott, who’s in charge of Republican Senate reelection or election strategy was sure wondering the same thing.”

Walker’s campaign has been dogged by scandals. Since he’s hit the trail, it’s been revealed Walker has at least three children he didn’t previously disclose. In addition, one unidentified woman claims Walker paid for her to get an abortion, despite the fact Walker says he is anti-abortion. He denies that allegation.

Watch above MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com