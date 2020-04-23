It would appear former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo doesn’t want people to see how many odious comments he made about the coronavirus pandemic now that he’s a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

CNN’s KFile team compiled an archived list of Caputo’s tweets and retweets dating back to late February which have mysteriously disappeared from Twitter account. The trove is full of incendiary comments about the coronavirus, including racially-charged comments about Chinese people, a plethora of conspiracy theories, and accusations that Democrats were “excited” to see the virus bring about massive death so President Donald Trump would look bad. This leaves out all the insults, profanity and other less-than-eloquent statements he made in between.

The whole collection is a doozy, but we have assembled a sampling of the tweets KFile flagged in their report. Enjoy…or don’t:

And here’s a couple of Caputo’s retweets. For those who don’t know, the picture is of George Soros.

Caputo was appointed to his HHS position on April 16.

