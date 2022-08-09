Hillary Clinton Promotes ‘But Her Emails’ Merch as World Melts Down Over Trump Raid

While left and right slug it out in the wake of the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, Hillary Clinton is in the mood to move some merchandise.

Clinton took to Twitter on Tuesday to push hats and shirts with the message “But Her Emails” on them. The phrase is popular among Clinton supporters in the face of numerous Trump scandals. Clinton came under fire during the 2016 presidential campaign over her use of a private server while she was serving as secretary of state. “Lock her up” chants were a regular occurrence at Trump rallies, but it appears now Clinton is laughing all the way to the bank.

Clinton did note in her tweets that every product sold helps fund Onward Together, a political action committee she founded after losing to Trump in 2016.

“Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!” she tweeted. Hats and shirts are each priced at $30.

Within a matter of hours, Clinton said the “But Her Emails” hats were sold out.

The FBI investigated Clinton’s use of a private email server, with then FBI Director James Comey calling it “extremely careless,” but not recommending charges in July 2016.

The New York Times reported that the search warrant for Trump’s property was possibly related to classified documents he took with him after leaving the White House. Trump referred to it as “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

