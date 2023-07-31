House Democrat Claims GOP Witness Devon Archer Offered ‘No Proof’ Linking Joe Biden With Son’s Business Dealings

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) emerged from a three-hour hearing Monday to claim that Devon Archer offered “no proof” linking Joe Biden to his son’s international business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee held the closed-door meeting in hopes that Hunter’s former business partner could provide a “smoking gun” showing that President Biden was involved with Ukraine-based Burisma.

“And, we’re learning now, as one Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee, Dan Goldman, emerged from this three-hour meeting now… he emerged and said, ‘Look, this testimony has offered no proof connecting the president to his son’s foreign dealings,'” said CNN’s Zachary Cohen.

Archer claimed in his testimony that the Bidens spoke every day, Cohen reported.

“At times, Hunter Biden would be in a setting where there would be business partners present, but not once, according to Goldman, did these business dealings ever come up,” he said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also emerged from the meeting, but “didn’t have a lot to say,” according to Cohen. “He called the meeting ‘productive.'”

Chad Pergram, chief congressional correspondent for Fox News, cited “a source familiar with the transcribed interview” with Archer, then went on to post multiple tweets. The first claimed that the “value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board” was the Biden “brand.”

“The argument was that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to ‘the brand,” Pergram tweeted. “Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “’the brand.’”

1) From a source familiar with the transcribed interview with former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer. Archer testified there was value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

Archer also testified that Hunter Biden,”was selling the ‘illusion’ of access to his father, according to a source familiar with the closed-door interview,” CNN reported. “The source also reiterated that Archer provided no evidence connecting President Joe Biden to any of his son’s foreign business dealings.”

Archer is currently awaiting word from the Justice Department on when to report to prison on two unrelated felony convictions from 2018.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com