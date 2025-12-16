‘Everything Is on Tape’: Reporter Fires Back at Trump World for Claiming His Explosive Susie Wiles Piece Was a Hit Job

Journalist Chris Whipple hit back at White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for calling his Vanity Fair profile of her a hit job on Tuesday, declaring that he “recorded every interview” and all of her remarks are “on tape.”

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Whipple said, “This was one of those cases as a reporter in your career when lightning strikes, and it was astonishing to me the extent to which she was unguarded and freewheeling on the record all the time.”

Describing it as the “opposite” of his experience with the Biden administration, where every quote was off-record and had to be approved, Whipple added that there were “11 in-depth interviews in which she was on the record.”

“Everything in the article was on the record. I recorded every interview,” he told CNN.

Asked, “Even the ones that were on the phone?” Whipple responded, “Yeah, everything is on tape.”

“When I told her that Vanity Fair had agreed to do a piece, to publish a piece, she was all in and enthusiastic about it,” he continued. “This was lightning striking. It’s amazing to me.”

Cooper questioned, “One of the things the White House is saying is that things were taken out of context. ‘Wildly out of the context,’ was the quote of Leavitt. Are things taken out of context?”

“Everything was scrupulously in context,” Whipple insisted. “There isn’t a single fact or a single assertion that they’ve challenged in the piece. It really reminds me of the Watergate days when Ben Bradlee talked about non-denial denial. So this is the ultimate non-denial denial.”

Responding to Wiles’ denial that she described Elon Musk as “an avowed ketamine user,” Whipple declared, “It’s on tape, as is every assertion that Susie made.”

He concluded, “And as you know, I interviewed the inner circle as well. I talked to JD Vance, I talked to Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller, and others. All of it taped, all of it on the record, and the giveaway is that they haven’t been able to challenge a single fact.”

Wiles received backlash from supporters of President Donald Trump after her decision to speak to Vanity Fair turned into a PR disaster for the Trump administration.

In a statement, the White House chief of staff described Whipple’s profile as “a disingenuously framed hit piece” and claimed “significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story.”

