The first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday night. Here’s what you need to know.

Due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the convention will take place on a much smaller scale than previous years. Though it will be based at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, much of the convention will be carried out virtually and remotely from other locations.

“Convention programming will include live and curated content from cities, locations, and landmarks in all 57 U.S. states and territories,” the DNC explained, adding, “In order to best protect our host community of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, Democrats are following the advice of public health experts and limiting the in-person presence of the convention to only those necessary to orchestrate the event.”

“In addition to continued collaboration with local, state and federal public health officials, nationally-renowned epidemiologists and infectious disease experts Dr. W. Ian Lipkin and Dr. Larry Brilliant are advising on efforts to protect the health and safety of everyone involved with convention and the people of Wisconsin,” the DNC revealed.

The convention will take place from 9 p.m. til 11 p.m. Eastern Time — with a series of day meetings and a brief pre-show leading up to it.

Monday speakers include former First Lady Michelle Obama, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), and Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) will also speak on Monday, with performances from Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges.

Exact times for speakers are currently unknown, however Sanders and Obama are expected to speak during the second half of the convention between 10 and 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s convention will feature speeches from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), former President Bill Clinton, and former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Wednesday’s convention will feature speeches from former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and 2020 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, with performances from Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.

The week-long convention will end on Thursday with a speech from Biden himself, along with speeches from former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Check back on Mediaite for coverage of the speeches and performances, as well as a live stream of the event.

