Husband of Former DHS Spox Under Senate Investigation for Kristi Noem Campaign Ad

The husband of former Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin is under investigation over a campaign ad that heavily featured Secretary Kristi Noem.

Days before President Donald Trump’s decision to relieve her of her duties, Noem testified before Congress to discuss her department’s funding. During this hearing, multiple members of Congress grilled Noem on the $220 million that went to subcontractors to fund an ad campaign. The ads, starring Noem, largely focused on the department’s deportation efforts. Her alleged ties to the recipients of the contracts led to questions about potential conflicts of interest.

In a letter published Tuesday, Senators Peter Welch (D-VT) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced an investigation into Ben Yoho — McLaughlin’s husband. Yoho, as part of the firm Strategy Group, allegedly received part of a $143 million contract for the ad campaign. McLaughlin denied any wrongdoing after Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) grilled Noem about the issue at a hearing last week, ahead of her firing.

The letter read:

According to public reporting, the Strategy Group—and you yourself—have a long relationship with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and her Chief Advisor Corey Lewandowski. Secretary Noem confirmed at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3, 2026 that your firm managed the ad campaigns for her 2022 gubernatorial campaign. Mr. Lewandowski reportedly served as the intermediary that facilitated your company’s work on that campaign. In 2023, you attended then-Governor Noem’s inauguration and sat next to Mr. Lewandowski. Between 2023 to 2024, the Strategy Group was awarded an $8.5 million contract to produce a series of commercials starring then-Governor Noem pretending to perform various jobs. According to public reporting, Mr. Lewandowski also hired you to provide services for the press campaign to promote Secretary Noem’s memoir in 2024.9 Most recently, the Strategy Group received a subcontract from Safe America Media to help produce a DHS ad campaign while your wife, Tricia McLaughlin, served as the Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Public Affairs. And this week, Secretary Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that she knows both you and your firm. Despite your wife’s recent social media statement that neither you nor the Strategy Group “have ever had a contract with DHS,” the Strategy Group confirmed this week that it did receive a subcontract to work on the no-bid ad campaign awarded to Safe America Media, that it was paid $226,137.17 total for 5 film shoots, 45 produced video advertisements and 6 produced radio advertisements. It is not clear why Safe America Media, a company that was incorporated seven days before it received the $143 million contract, was awarded such a large sum on an uncompetitive basis to perform work it has no proven record of undertaking.

Ben Yoho, husband of Tricia McLaughlin, who was awarded a 143 million dollar DHS contract to produce ads appears to be under investigation. pic.twitter.com/yC4tXFfKXO — Max (@Juicewag) March 10, 2026

The senators then requested various documents from Yoho by Friday, including a copy of the contract, any invoices “connected to the DHS ad campaign,” and any communications he or his team may have had with DHS personnel.

