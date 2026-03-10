CNN senior international correspondent Frederick Pleitgen took cover at a site he was reporting from in Tehran appeared to be targeted by airstrikes this week.

Pletigen’s ordeal was shown on CNN’s The Arena where Pleitgen had to flee for cover in the middle of a report. Both the U.S. and Israel have targeted Iran in recent strikes, eliminating numerous members of their government, including the country’s supreme leader.

An Iranian drone strike has since taken the lives of six U.S. service members. President Donald Trump had maintained this is a military operation that will only take a limited number of weeks, while he’s also threatened countries like Cuba and their current regimes.

“There’s been heavy bombardment in Tehran over the past 24 hours as we both heard and felt. This morning we visited a site when all of a sudden it was targeted again,” Pletigen reported.

“We’re hearing jets overhead,” the reporter was next heard saying as he ran for cover.

As he was driving away in a car, the reporter updated the matter by saying the situation is constantly evolving as strikes continue between Iran and the U.S. and Israel.

“That just goes to show how fast things can turn bad here,” he said.

One citizen standing in the rubble of what appeared to be his home only offered a brief comment before breaking down.

“I was in the basement. I was thrown against the opposite wall. I was under the rubble. That’s it. I don’t know what else to say…I’m sorry,” one man said.

“Anti-aircraft fire, jets overhead, and an explosion while we were filming at a site that had been hit the day before in Eastern Tehran,” Pletigen posted to X about the report.

