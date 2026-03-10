Mike Johnson Rejects USA ‘Nation Building’ in Iran: ‘They Need to Rise Up’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he does not support any “nation-building” operation in Iran on Tuesday, saying it will be the responsibility of the Iranian people to take back their country from the theocrats who have ruled it for decades.

Johnson was asked about the plan for Iran post-Operation Epic Fury during an interview with NBC congressional reporter Scott Wong.

“Do you support nation-building in Iran? Do you think that’s something we should be involved in?” Wong asked.

“I don’t,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it’s our role.”

He continued by saying the USA has played a “very important role” globally since World War II. But that does not mean America needs to go in and completely revamp Iran — or any other country — like was attempted in Iraq in the early 2000s.

“We are the good guys, we are the defenders of freedom and liberty,” Johnson said. “Does that mean that we should be intervening everywhere around the world and nation-building and doing all these other endeavors? No, because we don’t have the resources or the appetite to do that.”

Wong asked the question after referring to President Donald Trump’s comments from a day earlier. Trump on Monday said “it’s the beginning of building a new country” in Iran, before adding he felt the war would be wrapped up “very soon.”

Johnson said regime change is “great” if it happens in Iran, but that it comes down to the Iranian people to make it happen.

He referred to Trump’s remarks on the day joint U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, where Trump said: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

“They need to rise up, as the president has tried to encourage, and they need to take that opportunity and secure that for themselves,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I am sure that there [are] friends and allies around the world who will help in some ways, but it is not America’s responsibility to do that.”

