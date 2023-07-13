A request for Advil was entered into the Congressional Record on Thursday after Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) finished listening to a floor speech by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

On Thursday, the House debated amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024. At one point Greene rose in support of her amendment that would strip a provision in the legislation to create a Center of Excellence in Ukraine. Greene has been critical of U.S. aid to the country after Russia invaded last year.

She has even referred to the conflict as “this war against Russia in Ukraine.”

“The American people don’t work hard every single day to pay for other countries’ borders to be defended,” Greene said on the floor. “They want our border defended. And we have 300 Americans dying every single day from fentanyl poisoning that’s coming from China and the Mexican cartels. If our Department of Defense wants to defend America, we should be defending our border and not proclaiming our righteousness talking about a war in Ukraine. With that, Mr. Speaker, I yield.”

The chair then recognized Kamlager-Dove.

“The gentlewoman’s time is expired,” he noted. “The gentlewoman from California is recognized.”

“Thank you, Mr. Speaker,” she said. “I request an Advil and yield one minute to Rep. Joe Wilson from South Carolina.”

Aid to Ukraine has divided the Republican House majority, with Greene leading the opposition along with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). While Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is generally supportive of aid, he has resisted calls to increase it.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

