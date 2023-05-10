‘I Will Not Resign’: George Santos Says He’s STILL Running For Re-Election Despite Major Indictment

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), after being indicted on 13 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, delivered a defiant press conference to a throng of reporters insisting he would not resign from office and that he even plans to run for re-election.

Santos, who was exposed as a prolific liar after he was elected as a representative for Long Island last year, was released on a $500,000 bond after charged earlier Wednesday.

In his first comments to reporters since he surrendered to police, Santos was asked about the prospects of his re-election.

“I will not resign,” Santos said.

When asked if he thought he could win another race for Congress, Santos paused. “That’s not up for me to know,” he replied, adding, “Elections are very tricky.”

Santos told reporters the indictment was a “witch hunt” and attacked President Joe Biden at the press conference, eliciting a notable groan from the reporters gathered.

The indictment included seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of lying to Congress.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com