Rep. George Santos (R-NY), arrested Wednesday on federal charges, denounced the case against him as a “witch hunt” and declared he “will not resign” from Congress when leaving a New York courthouse the same day.

Santos was taken into custody and charged with 13 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.

After pleading not guilty and being released on a $500,000 bond, Santos addressed a gaggle of press.

“Look, this is the beginning of the ability for me address and defend myself,” Santos told reporters. “We have an indictment. We have information that the government wants to come after me on. I’m going to comply. I’ve been complying throughout this entire process. I have no desire not to comply at this point. They’ve been gracious in there. Now I’m going to have to go and fight to defend myself.

“The reality is, it’s a witch hunt,” Santos said. “It makes no sense in four months, five months, I’m indicted. You have Joe Biden’s entire family receiving deposits from, nine family members receiving money from foreign destinations into their bank accounts.”

Santos said he has plenty of evidence to share with the government in order to prove himself innocent and that he does plan to run for re-election.

“I’ll be the chair of a committee in a couple of years,” Santos said.

