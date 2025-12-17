‘I Would Stomp Him’: AOC Says She’d Crush JD Vance in 2028 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she would coast to victory if she were ever to square off against Vice President JD Vance in a presidential election.

On Tuesday, a way-too-early poll released by The Argument/Verasight shows the congresswoman leading Vance 51% to 49% in a hypothetical 2028 presidential matchup. The two-point gap is within the margin of error.

Ocasio-Cortez has been floated as a 2028 presidential contender and a 2028 Democratic primary challenger to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Pablo Manríquez, the editor of Migrant Insider, caught up with Ocasio-Cortez outside the Capitol on Wednesday and asked her about the survey.

“Do you think that you could beat JD Vance in a head-to-head race for president, as polling suggests, in 2028?” he inquired.

The lawmaker let out a laugh and responded, “Listen, these polls, like three years out are, you know, they are what they are. But let the record show I would stomp him. I would stomp him!”

.@PabloReports: Do you think you could beat JD Vance in a head-to-head race for president, as polling suggests? AOC: I would stomp him. pic.twitter.com/Kvh31kgwbD — Acyn (@Acyn) December 17, 2025

In August, President Donald Trump praised Vance as a “brilliant guy” and said the vice president will “most likely” succeed him as leader of the party. However, Trump stopped short of an endorsement.

“So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it,” the president stated. “But certainly he’s doing a great job and he would be probably the favorite at this point.”

Another way-too-early presidential poll released this month shows California Governor Gavin Newsom prevailing in a hypothetical Democratic primary matchup against Ocasio-Cortez, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. In the same poll, Vance was the clear frontrunner among potential Republican presidential contenders.