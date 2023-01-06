‘ILLEGAL’: Trump Bizarrely Suggests Adam Kinzinger Broke the Law by Taking a Job at CNN

Former President Donald Trump said ex-Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) may have run afoul of the law when he agreed to join CNN as a contributor.

One day after exiting Congress, Kinzinger was introduced by Erin Burnett as CNN’s newest senior political commentator.

“Congressman, we really are thrilled to have you on board, so welcome,” she said during Wednesday’s edition of OutFront. “People have seen you over the past couple of years on the January 6th committee, and we’re so glad to have you on board.”

Kinzinger has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics and has not surprisingly drawn his ire on numerous occasions, particularly during his time on the House Jan. 6 committee.

On Friday, Trump hopped on his Truth Social platform and lashed out at the former congressman once more and suggested Kinzinger had broken the law.

“How does he negotiate and get such a job when he is working on the January 6th Unselect Committee,” Trump said, using his pet nickname for the panel, which has since been dissolved. “Wouldn’t this be a TREMENDOUS, and perhaps ILLEGAL, CONFLICT OF INTEREST? It just never ends with these losers!”

It is unclear why Trump seems to think it may illegal for a former member of Congress to take a job at a cable news network, or why it might be a “conflict of interest” for an outgoing member to seek employment upon his retirement.

The committee wrapped up its business in December after extensive hearings and interviews with witnesses. One of its last acts was to withdraw a subpoena it issued to the former president, as the panel sought Trump’s testimony about the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

