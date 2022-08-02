Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Runs Ad Attacking GOP Opponent Asking Who’s Funding His Campaign – After Giving Him $24 Million in Primary

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is running an ad attacking his Republican opponent by asking who’s funding his campaign – despite giving him $24 million in his primary.

Pritzker will face Trump-endorsed candidate Darren Bailey in the November general election.

“Guess who’s really paying for Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor?” says the narrator. “You are.”

The ad goes on to say Bailey has taken more than $2 million in government funds. “The same Darren Bailey who acts like he’s against government support,” says the narrator.

“Bailey got caught taking a fortune in PPP money just weeks before giving $150,000 to his campaign,” says the narrator, referring to the coronavirus relief program for businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program. “So he’s running for governor, courtesy of you. Darren Bailey didn’t even say thank you.”

The ad was first flagged by Inside Elections reporter and analyst Jacob Rubashkin.

Quite the chutzpah from J.B. Pritzker — who spent $24 million in the GOP primary to defeat Richard Irvin and help Darren Bailey — to run a campaign ad that begins: “Guess who’s really paying for Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor?” (The answer, apparently, is “you”) pic.twitter.com/Lb7sRZF9kC — Jacob “Inside Elections is hiring” Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) August 2, 2022

Watch above.

