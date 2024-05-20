‘Irrectionists’: White House Issues 9 Brutal Corrections to Biden’s NAACP Speech

The White House made nine corrections to a speech delivered by President Joe Biden to the NAACP on Sunday, including a line where Biden falsely claimed to have been vice president during the pandemic and a line where he referred to insurrectionists as “irrectionists.”

In the official transcript of the speech, the White House crossed out nine words where Biden made both factual and pronunciation errors.

Biden made his first mistake at the very beginning of the speech, when he told a story about former President Barack Obama dispatching him to Detroit during the “pandemic.” However, Biden went to the Motor City to meet with representatives from an auto industry hit hard by the recession. In the transcript, the White House crossed out “pandemic” and corrected it with “recession.”

Mere moments later, Biden told the NAACP he was “humbled to receive this organization.” In the transcript, the White House crossed out “organization” and corrected it with “award.”

The comical line, “We’re cracking down on corporate landlords who keep rents down,” was changed to, “We’re cracking down on corporate landlords to keep rents down,” while another unfortunate sentence describing those who took part in the Capitol riots as “irrectionists” was corrected to “insurrectionists.”

One moment where Biden incorrectly quoted former President Donald Trump as saying there would be “bloodshed” if he loses in November was corrected to “bloodbath,” as was a moment where Biden mistakenly claimed to have saved millions of families “$800,000” per year in premiums.

While Biden corrected his “$800,000” mistake during the speech, he replaced it with “$8,000 a year in premiums,” which was also incorrect. In the transcript, the White House replaced it for a second time to the correct number: $800.

Smaller mistakes were also corrected in the transcript and included moments where Biden said “inspiresing” instead of “inspiring,” “have” instead of “are,” and “NAAC” instead of “NAACP.”

Throughout his political career, Biden has been criticized for his frequent gaffes.

In February, after Biden mistook two world leaders for others who had died years prior, Fox News host Steve Doocy called on the White House to address Biden’s frequent errors.

This month, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also accused the media of ignoring Biden’s history of racial gaffes.