Bill Maher Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republican ‘Mental Midgets’ in Congress

Bill Maher joined Monday’s edition of AC360 on CNN where he slammed congressional Republicans for being more interested in “owning the libs” than in legislating.

Maher told Anderson Cooper that while he doesn’t agree with some Democrats in Congress, “they’re generally still a sane party.” But Republicans, he said, have lost the plot.

“Especially the congresspeople,” Maher went on. “They’re just there to do performative nonsense. They’re there to like, burnish their credentials to get a show on Fox News or something. And just also, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, real mental midgets that– they are not interested in legislation. They don’t know how it works. They’re not really interested in improving the country.”

Maher went on to describe congressional Republicans as “natural-born cultists.”

“And now they’ve found a candidate who is a cult leader,” he continued. “So, that quality of falling in line – very dangerous now because it’s sort of in their nature.”

Cooper then noted that several prominent Republicans have attended former President Donald Trump’s trial in New York while donning Trumpian outfits.

“You have to dress identical now to Trump,” Cooper said. “That’s just the weirdest thing to me. It’s just the most clear– it’s the clearest representation of just the ridiculousness. They’re all wearing these red ties. I mean, there was a shot outside the courtroom, literally, they’re all wearing the same thing.”

“Always a good sign when the right-wing party starts wearing a uniform,” Maher cracked. “I have been using this phrase – slow-moving coup – since before Trump was elected the first time, before he even got elected, I said this is a slow-moving coup.”

Maher concluded the United States appears to be going down the path of the Roman Empire, which ceased to be a republic under Julius Caesar.

“And I see this American Caesar slowly taking us down this road,” he said. “That’s the first thing I thought when I saw the red tie and they’re wearing the Trump uniform, that this is another Rubicon we’re crossing.”

