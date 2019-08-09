Andrea Mitchell Calls Out Trump Campaign for Editing Joe Biden’s ‘White Kids’ Remark

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell called out President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign for failing to provide the full context of Vice President Joe Biden’s Iowa gaffe, in which the Democratic frontrunner said “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids, wealthy kids. Black kids. Asian kids.”

Biden made the remark on Wednesday while campaigning in Iowa, and was clearly trying to clean up a slip of the tongue after he said “white kids.”

But on Thursday morning’s edition of The Today Show, Mitchell called out the Trump campaign for “seizing on” the gaffe.

“Joe Biden, after a widely praised speech against the president 24 hours ago, is now facing a Trump campaign counter-attack, seizing on a few words on the campaign trail,” Mitchell said, adding that “Democratic front-runner Joe Biden has been unleashing scorching attacks against Presdient Trump this week on race. The former Vice President accusing the President of being a racist who emboldens white supremacists by aligning himself with their cause, but it’s Biden’s bungling of his own remarks that’s making headlines this morning.”

Mitchell then played Biden’s remarks in context.

“The Trump campaign quickly seizing on the white kids comment,” Mitchell added. “Rapid response director Andrew Clark tweeting out a video clip that notably did not include the full remarks, Writing, ‘yikes. Have fun mitigating that one.’”

Mitchell also praised Biden over his confrontation with Breitbart reporter Joel Pollak.

“Biden fighting back, after the reporter claimed incorrectly, Biden had misquoted the President after Charlottesville,” Mitchell said.

Watch the clip above, via NBC News.

