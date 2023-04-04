‘It Was Pretty Intense’: Fox News Reports Trump ‘Glared’ at Alvin Bragg Inside Courtroom

Fox News producer Jake Gibson reported that he saw former President Donald Trump give a distinct “glare” to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday as he attended his arraignment in a lower Manhattan court.

Trump predicted his own arrest weeks ago through a Truth Social post responding to reports that Bragg was readying an indictment related to alleged hush money payments made by the former president to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and insisted the case is a witch hunt, similar to how he describes his numerous other legal probes.

Federal law enforcement producer Gibson was present inside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump was officially indicted and entered a plea of not guilty to the counts. Reporting what he saw, Gibson claimed Trump had a tense moment with Bragg.

“I think it’s worth nothing, I think I brought it up already but former President Trump definitely glared at DA Bragg when he left,” he said.

The producer described the inside of the courthouse as “pretty intense” with dozens of law enforcements officers inside the room with the former president. Officials were quick to tell press members they’d be kicked out if they showed a phone or tried to move out of their designated area, Gibson said.

“We see a phone, we will kick you out,” the producer recalled hearing in the instructions from officials.

The next motions in the case will not be heard until the fall, Gibson reported.

Gibson revealed Trump was the last one to enter the hearing and in later reporting described the former president walking in with a “swagger” as if he was “a man that is getting in a fight or something.”

Trump departed his Florida Mar-a-Lago property on Monday, a day when his every move was watched closely by cable news outlets. On Tuesday, he was greeted in Manhattan by a flood of media cameras and an uneasy mix of protesters and supporters. Among the latter group was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Ahead of being processed at the Manhattan courthouse — where his three lawyers accompanied him — Trump argued that the venue he was showing up to was “unfair.” He argued that because there is so little support for Republicans in the area, the matter should be moved to the more conservative Staten Island.

“Very unfair venue, with some areas that voted 1 [percent] Republican. This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island — would be a very fair and secure location for the trial,” Trump wrote hours before his indictment.

