‘It Will Change This Country’: Democratic Senator Warns Enough House GOP Members ‘Want to See’ The U.S. Default

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) warned on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday he believes there are enough House GOP members who “want to see” the U.S. default on its debt that it may very well happen. Tester warned that if the House Republicans, who say they will only raise the debt ceiling in a bill tied to spending cuts, and the White House can’t find a solution and the U.S. does in fact default on its debt, it “will change this country in a way that we are not going to like it at all.”

“Let’s just talk the politics of it. At the end of the day, I mean, we’ve all been through this a lot,” noted host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough.

“What happens at the end of the day is there may be five, six, seven, eight extremists, MAGA extremists saying default, default, default, we’re not going to do this. But at the end of the day, those Republicans that won in Biden districts are going to have a lot of contributors, a lot of people on Wall Street saying, come on, what are you doing? Don’t follow MTG, get this done,” Scarborough insisted.

After some debate about the politics of the debt ceiling negotiations, Tester finally spoke and offered his stern warning for the country.

“I think there’s another challenge here, and that is we all watched the show to elect the speaker in the House three months ago. What did McCarthy promise?” Tester asked, referencing the deals Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to make with the hard right wing of his party.

“And I think that adds another sidebar to this that makes it more difficult, far more difficult, and changes the landscape. I will tell you that before I was worried because we have done this before, as you are right, Joe, but I’m going to tell you, I’m very concerned that there’s enough people out there that want to see this default happen on our debt that in fact, may happen and it will change this country in a way that we are not going to like it at all,” Tester warned.

