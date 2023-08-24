‘It’s Beneath You’: Jesse Watters Dunks On Jessica Tarlov For Talking About Trump Conviction ‘Like That Was A Good Thing’

During a discussion of Wednesday night’s GOP debate and how the candidates viewed former President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Jesse Watters called on Jessica Tarlov to reveal “something that really bothered me the other day.”

Watters began by declaring:

Last night I would have just said, “In this country, prosecutors don’t determine elections, we the people do.” And just let it like that. Or I would have said, “We don’t determine elections in the courtroom; we determine them at the ballot box,” and that is it. And the fact that Trump is getting railroaded, it is not about Trump; It’s about the entire movement. Everybody in this country. And so, I think tonight when he gets mugshotted — I didn’t like the way it looked with Rudy, and I thought it was going to be a big, viral moment.

Watters then turned to Tarlov.

“And, you said something that bothered me the other day and it’s been on my mind. I said something to you and you go, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, Trump has been indicted and is facing life in prison,’ and you made it seem like that was a good thing. And that’s actually a disgraceful thing. It’s a sad thing. And the fact that you’re using that as a talking point, is, it’s beneath you, Jessica.”

Tarlov began to respond, but was soon interrupted.

“Ok, so a couple points of clarification. I never said Trump was facing life in prison… He’s facing indictments in four different jurisdictions and that’s what I said, and it’s not about—”

“You said it with a smile,” Watters countered.

“No, that’s just my disposition,” Tarlov replied, as she and Jeanine Pirro agreed, “It is just my face.”

Pirro then interjected, “But you know what the worst part of this is? Is that one guy who’s running for president has his Department of Justice indicting another man who’s running for president.”

“But doesn’t it bother you that a guy that committed, potentially committed a bunch of crimes is running for president?” Tarlov asked.

The question prompted some crosstalk and the segment moved along.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

