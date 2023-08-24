‘My Last Text to You Before My Arrest’: Trump Releases Dramatic Statement Before Booking at ‘Notoriously Violent Jail’
Former President Donald Trump sent out a final statement to supporters on Thursday before his booking at Georgia’s “notoriously violent” Fulton County Jail.
“This is my last text to you before my arrest, Patriot. I hope you’ll read my personal note,” read a text from the Trump 2024 campaign on Thursday evening.
In his “personal note,” Trump declared:
Today, I will be going to the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia where I will be ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME.
Isn’t it interesting that I went my entire life without ever getting arrested…
…But suddenly out of nowhere, once I decided to run for president as a political outsider and fight for the forgotten citizens of our country, I get ARRESTED FOUR TIMES within the span of just 5 months?
Not only that, a judge has ruled that today’s spectacle may be televised for the entire world to see.
The American people know what’s going on.
This is a punishment handed down from the Deep State for daring to challenge the status quo and give a voice to the Silent Majority.
The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST.
But today, I’m walking into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.
When I walk into the jail to get wrongfully arrested, I will not cower, I will not sulk. I will stand tall and remain resolute in our mission to save America.
And if you see me on TV during my sham arrest, just remember that YOU are the source of my courage, my hope, and my resolve to save our country.
If you are doing poorly due to the sinister people in control of our country right now, don’t even think about donating!
But if you can, please make a contribution to SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.
Directly below the statement, supporters were given the opportunity to donate up to $3,300 to the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.
Trump — who was indicted on 13 counts in Georgia this month over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election — will be booked at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening and his mugshot is expected to be released shortly after.
Most of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia indictment, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sydney Powell, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have already had their mugshots released.
This week, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump predicted that the release of Trump’s mugshot would backfire on Trump’s opponents.
“It’s going to be on posters and people’s dorm rooms. It’s going to be on t-shirts. It is going to be a flag flown by people who love this country because they’re backing Donald Trump,” she said.
