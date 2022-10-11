J.D. Vance Strategist Appears to Have No Idea What His Boss’s Position on Abortion Is: ‘I’m Not Prepared to Answer That’

A strategist for J.D. Vance was unable to explain where exactly the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio stands on the issue of abortion.

Vance debated Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan on Monday night, where he was asked about an abortion bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The legislation would outlaw abortion in the United States after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother. It would keep in place state laws with more restrictive measures.

“I’ve always believed in reasonable exceptions,” Vance said. “But some minimum national standard is totally fine with me.”

Vance did not say whether he’d support a ban at 15 weeks.

After the debate, NBC News correspondent Jesse Kirsch pressed Vance’s chief strategist Jai Chabria on where the candidate stands:

KIRSCH: He didn’t give a broad statement on what he would accept as exceptions– CHABRIA: He’ll talk about those– KIRSCH: Why isn’t he here to answer that? CHABRIA: He went to the debate and he absolutely does talk to the press at all times. I mean, I’m not the candidate, but the candidate will be at the debate next week and there’ll be plenty of time to talk about it more specifically about abortion. KIRSCH: So, you don’t know what his stance is on abortion? CHABRIA: I’m not prepared to answer that specific question, no. KIRSCH: Still trying to get clarity on that, and he wants to end abortion on his website.

On Vance’s campaign website, it says the candidate wants to “end abortion,” but provides no specifics.

The abortion issue has vaulted to the forefront of this year’s midterm elections after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which recognized a constitutional right to the procedure.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com