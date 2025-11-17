Trump Says U.S. Soldiers in Venezuela Are on the Table: ‘I Don’t Rule Out That’

President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not “rule out” sending U.S. soldiers to attack Venezuela.

Trump has ordered a series of bombings on Venezuelan and Colombian boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean in recent months, killing at least 80 people. Trump has alleged the boats were full of “narcoterrorists” trafficking drugs. The administration has provided no evidence to justify the bombings, which are legally suspect, according to experts.

Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office, where he explained that his hoarse voice was the result of yelling at “stupid” people, stating, “I blew my stack.”

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Garrett Haake asked Trump a “follow-up,” which the president said sounded like “polyp.”

“I thought you said there was a polyp,” Trump cracked. “I don’t wanna hear that.”

“You suggested you’ve made a decision about what you want to do next about Venezuela,” Haake continued. “I understand you don’t want to tip your hand, but is there anything you’re ready to rule out at this point? Are you ruling out U.S. troops on the ground?”

“No, I don’t rule out that, I don’t rule out anything,” Trump answered. “We just have to take care of Venezuela. They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons.”

The president has repeatedly and baselessly claimed that Venezuela and other countries have sent scores of prisoners to the U.S. in recent years.

Trump went on to say Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang, is “worse” than the Salvadoran MS-13 outfit.

Last month, Trump suggested he may order air strikes on Venezuela. A week and a half later, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller was asked about the possibility of troops being sent to Venezuela, but dodged the question.

Watch above via CNN.