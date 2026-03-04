Scandal-Scarred Winner of Democratic Primary Admitted He Was a Part-Time Texan

Bobby Pulido, the scandal-scarred musician who was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in Texas’s 15th congressional district on Tuesday night, admitted that he was a part-time Texan in October 2023.

While discussing the “city life” he leads at his apartment in a “real nice area” in Mexico for a quarter of every year during an interview, Pulido had the following to say about his home state:

We only go [to Mexico] three months out of the year, we go May, June, and July in the summer because we-, I’m a winter Texan, right? Cause it gets hot here, bro, like real hot.

Pulido also previously called becoming a Mexican citizen “something very important to me.”

“‘The Golden Boy of Texan Music’ is in the process of becoming a naturalized Mexican citizen because this is where he has the most work and because it’s a very personal preference,” reported El Norte in September 2015.

“I’m going to be Mexican because I want the same Mexican passport you have,” Pulido said at the time.

And despite maintaining at least two residences in two different countries, Pulido revealed to MS NOW last year that he doesn’t pay for health insurance in the United States, telling the left-leaning cable news network, “I feel ashamed that I have to go to Mexico to get health care.”

“And that’s not right, not in a country, not in a country that’s supposed to be great,” he added.

Mediaite has previously reported on Pulido’s long history of misogynistic commentary, as well as his penchant for sharing links to pornographic websites and compromising photos of women on social media.

In 2016, at the age of 43, Pulido posted an image of then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and actress Chloë Grace Moretz each holding up donuts, the hole of the one held by Clinton appearing noticeably larger than Moretz’s. He captioned the post, “Mija, esto es lo que te pasa después de un parto natural…” or “Girl, this is what happens to you after a natural childbirth…” in an apparent reference to female genitalia.

In a 2023 Instagram post, the newly-minted Democratic nominee also shared an explicit photograph of a woman climbing onto the stage at one of his concerts and inadvertently exposing herself. He captioned that post “Quien dijo que no tenía pegue?” or “Who said he didn’t have sex appeal?” Facing widespread criticism, he eventually took the post down, but not before chiding another fan for “judging” him and complaining that “Everyone wants to be the center of attention.”

In still more posts, Pulido mused that “finding a beautiful, cool, non-self-interested, kind-hearted woman is harder than winning the lottery. Not impossible, but it’s a bitch to do,” and submitted that “No matter how hot a woman is, there’s always somebody tired of dealing with her sh*t.”

Pulido is set to face off against Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) in November’s general election. His campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment.

