Jason Alexander Roasts Ted Cruz For Saying 2020 Dem is Running a ‘Seinfeld Campaign’: ‘The Jerk Store Called…’

Senator Ted Cruz recently took a swipe at fellow senator Michael Bennet, yet another Democrat running in 2020, for his “Seinfeld campaign” (because it’s “about nothing”).

Michael Bennet’s campaign is a Seinfeld campaign—about nothing—that typifies the Left’s empty rage in 2020. In a decade in the Senate, he’s done very little…but he did stomp his foot & yell at me on Senate floor (which he features in fundraising emails). https://t.co/Dmf3HQ6OEC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 2, 2019

Bennet responded with a “Hello Newman” GIF. No, seriously:

He also solicited donations in a tweet telling people it would clearly “tick off” Cruz if he was on the debate stage.

Earlier today, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander defended Bennet and threw the famous “jerk store” line at Cruz:

So @SenTedCruz has called @SenatorBennet a “Seinfeld campaign”, claiming it’s about nothing. I’ve met Bennett. He is a great man and real choice for POTUS. As for Cruz – the jerk store called and they’re running out of you. I say, the faster the better. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 6, 2019

Bennet shared Alexander’s tweet and again solicited donations from people by saying it would annoy Cruz.

