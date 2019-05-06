comScore

Jason Alexander Roasts Ted Cruz For Saying 2020 Dem is Running a ‘Seinfeld Campaign’: ‘The Jerk Store Called…’

By Josh FeldmanMay 6th, 2019, 3:53 pm

Senator Ted Cruz recently took a swipe at fellow senator Michael Bennet, yet another Democrat running in 2020, for his “Seinfeld campaign” (because it’s “about nothing”).

Bennet responded with a “Hello Newman” GIF. No, seriously:

He also solicited donations in a tweet telling people it would clearly “tick off” Cruz if he was on the debate stage.

Earlier today, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander defended Bennet and threw the famous “jerk store” line at Cruz:

Bennet shared Alexander’s tweet and again solicited donations from people by saying it would annoy Cruz.

