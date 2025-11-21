‘Classic Donald Trump!’ Fox News’ Hugh Hewitt Praises Trump for Wild Execution Rant

Fox News’ Hugh Hewitt praised President Donald Trump for his wild Truth Social rant on Thursday in which he suggested that six Democratic lawmakers were guilty of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH,” with Hewitt suggesting the post was “classic Donald Trump” during a Friday appearance on Fox.

The Democratic lawmakers, all of whom are veterans of the military and intelligence communities — Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) — collaborated on a video released Tuesday that urged members of the military and intelligence community to “stand up for our laws and Constitution” and to “refuse illegal orders.”

“I think what the president did was classic Donald Trump,” Hewitt told Fox’s John Roberts. “He called attention to a mistake that his political opponents had made. That video was outrageous…. It appears to be an appeal to uniformed military to disregard orders that they do not like, or that they believe to be illegal.”

“President Trump has given no illegal orders,” he continued. “So what they were trying to do was stir the pot, and get themselves some fundraising and some attention. And then Donald Trump did what he always does. He raised the ante, called attention to the fact that what they were doing would actually be considered seditious in wartime.”

Slotkin told journalist Aaron Parnas on Thursday that her office has “gotten hundreds and hundreds, if not closer to a thousand, tough threats and messages” since the president’s post, adding that she’s been given 24/7 security.

Notably, Trump appeared on Fox host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show on Friday morning, clarifying that, “I’m not threatening death, but I think they are in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death.”

“Who is the culprit here?” Hewitt continued. “The people who made that video, and whatever staffer came up with that idea oughta be looking for work because it was a terrible idea for everyone involved in that mess of a video.”

