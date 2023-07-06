Jessica Tarlov Blames Biden for Not Putting ‘Limits’ on His Son As Both Refuse To Recognize Hunter’s Daughter

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov argued on The Five Thursday that the reason Joe Biden won’t acknowledge his seventh grandchild is because he has a blindspot when it comes to his troubled son, Hunter.

“This really is a story about a father that will not put limits on their son, right?” Tarlov said. “Hunter Biden said, ‘I don’t want this child around,’ and so his dad said, ‘That’s fine.'”

The mood was decidedly somber on the set as the co-hosts discussed the four-year-old girl that Hunter fathered with his former assistant Lunden Roberts. They expressed dismay that neither Hunter nor Joe have ever met her, even though she “speaks about both” of them “often.” The co-hosts cited last week’s New York Times article that said Biden aides were told not to recognize the girl.

According to the Times:

[President Biden’s] public image is centered around his devotion to his family — including to Hunter, his only surviving son. In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Hunter and the girl’s mother recently settled a child support battle that had gone on for years. The agreement reportedly includes a monthly stipend plus the allotment of a number of Hunter’s paintings, according to the Times.

“I think that this is a moment where the president really could have told his son, ‘Enough’s enough,'” Tarlov said. “Like, I’m happy to deal with all this other stuff; I’ll take it about the business dealings, the addiction, and the videos — whatever — we can handle this. But this is humanity, right? This is the face of it.” She continued:

And I found the article very difficult to read, frankly. And the fact that she knows who she is made it worse. You know, there are a lot of people floating around who don’t know who their family is, right? They don’t know who their dad is, or they were put up for — or they were left somewhere and ended up with wonderful people who took care of them. But this is someone who is proud that her grandfather is the President of the United States, and doesn’t get acknowledged.

