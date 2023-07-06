‘I’m on Like 30 of Them — I Can’t Keep Up!’ CNN’s Jake Tapper Jokingly Frets About Joining Yet Another Social Media Platform

CNN anchor Jake Tapper voiced some lighthearted frustration Thursday at the proliferation of competing social media platforms amid Elon Musk’s ongoing stumbles with Twitter, declaring that Threads was enough.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched text-based app Threads Wednesday night as Musk’s management of Twitter continues to incur seemingly constant criticism. Threads benefitted from the ability for Instagram users to easily import their bios and lists of followers. Mark Zuckerberg took several victory laps as his app was deemed a “Twitter Killer” by many commentators, scooped up tens of millions of users in its first few hours, and even drew a lawsuit threat from Twitter’s legal team.

Tapper popped into CNN News Central to promote his upcoming interview on The Lead with GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, chatting with his colleague Brianna Keilar about what questions he should ask.

Christie “doesn’t really pull punches when he answers questions” and is “such an interesting person to interview,” said Keilar.

Tapper agreed, quoting a lyric from a song that was a number one single for Janis Joplin, “Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose.”

“He’s running as if he has nothing to lose,” Tapper continued, “and he’s just going to call it as he sees it.” It wasn’t clear if the strategy would pay off — Christie has made small gains in recent polls but remains far behind the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — “but it is early and it is only July,” and Christie was “running as if he is not necessarily worried about offending this person or that person” and “is just saying what he thinks.”

Keilar replied that she thought it would be a “great” interview and suggested that Tapper ask Christie about Threads.

“Threads, this new social media thing?” asked Tapper.

“Yeah, yeah, that’s what we need,” she said and indicated the producers were signaling her to wrap it up so they could go to commercial to lead in to Tapper’s show.

“The only thing I have to say is, I don’t need any more social media platforms,” said Tapper. “That’s enough, stop it, with the Threads. Threads, end. No more. I’m on like 30 of them. I can’t keep up!”

“Wow. Thirty is a lot,” quipped Jim Sciutto as he introduced other news.

