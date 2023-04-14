When Jim Jordan‘s (R-OH) House Judiciary Committee heads to New York next week to pow-wow about violent crime in Manhattan, C-SPAN won’t be covering it and that has Jordan crying “bias.”

Jordan appeared on Fox Business, where the host asked, “Is there any chance that C-SPAN is covering this field hearing?”

“They’ve said not,” Jordan answered. “That’s sort of consistent now with C-SPAN. They didn’t cover our hearing down in Yuma, Arizona, on the border when they should have. They indicated they are not going to cover this. Democrats are gonna be there at this hearing. I wouldn’t know why. I think most other people are going to cover this hearing. I don’t know why C-SPAN wouldn’t. It just shows their bias.”

This is the second House Judiciary field hearing that C-SPAN would not cover. The first was in February, on Arizona’s border with Mexico. C-SPAN Congressional Editor Robb Harleston wrote in an email, “We’re concerned about the absence of Dem members of the hearing,” Fox reported.

A committee member responded, “That’s a very disappointing decision” and “We would really hate for this to damage our relationship going forward.”

Harleston blamed staffing issue as well as representation”

“While we understand the gravity of this issue, without a balanced member representation, it’s been decided we’re going to pass on coverage. We’re also operating under a limited manpower situation, which forces us to make tough coverage decisions.”

For the Manhattan hearing, Fox Digital says a few days after C-SPAN received a list of potential witnesses from the committee, C-SPAN assignment desk manager Jon Kelley sent an email to committee staffers, once again blaming staffing issues.

“I know it is making a lot of news and we did look at possible coverage but we just don’t have the resources at this time.”

A staffer responded, “Are you all serious? It’s the biggest hearing in Congress that I can think of.”

A statement by the committee says the hearing “will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

The visit will put Alvin Bragg under the microscope and has been criticized as retaliation for the District Attorney’s criminal case against former president Donald Trump.

