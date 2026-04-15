Ex-Trump WH Aide Lashes Out Over Jesus-Pope Fracas: ‘Never Once Saw That A**hole Pray!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trump White House official-turned-NeverTrumper Olivia Troye lashed out at President Donald Trump over his roiling Christian controversies, telling independent journalist Jim Acosta on Tuesday that she “never once saw that a**hole pray” when she was in the administration.

This week, the president attacked Pope Leo XIV right before disgorging the infamous now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus, and then continued to assail the pontiff.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, the host asked Troye about a bill that 50 Democrats have submitted seeking a 25th Amendment commission to consider removing Trump.

Troye responded by ripping Trump over the Jesus picture and the sincerity of his belief in Christianity:

JIM ACOSTA: Olivia, the other thing we should point out is that Jamie Raskin is leading like 50 House Democrats. They’re putting together some legislation that says that they want to commission to determine whether to invoke the 25th Amendment, to determine whether or not Donald Trump is mentally fit for office.

What do you think about that? Is that something you would want to sign on to? I know it’s kind of a crazy question to be asked just as you’re launching a campaign, but I think Donald Trump’s mental cognitive state is an issue now.

OLIVIA TROYE: Yeah, I mean, look, he’s out there taking– like he’s punching like at the Pope. I mean and then he posts that and yeah, Donald Trump is a healer?

Yeah, give me a break. I was like, I never saw that a**hole pray once when I was there in the White House.

Sorry, am I allowed to say that word when you’re running for Congress?

JIM ACOSTA: I think I think you just did.

OLIVIA TROYE: Sorry. Yeah.

JIM ACOSTA: He has said far worse. I think when you threaten to blow up a civilization, you can say, a**hole, it’s okay.

OLIVIA TROYE: Yeah, well, I mean, so that’s one thing that was infuriating and enraging to me and a lot of my family members.

Like, I mean, I grew up in a Catholic household and just watching the blasphemy and the hypocrisy of this man. It’s just astounding!

But look, yeah, I think they should move forward with that. This 25th Amendment, let’s move it. Let’s move forward ASAP, because this guy is completely unfit! He’s showing his instability every single day.

And meanwhile, he’s costing his lives. He is costing us lives here. He has cost us lives overseas.

Like, he’s costing, like, I mean, innocent children have died in this war. Military service members have died on this war, and I don’t know where these regional conflicts end, Jim. I mean this guy is–

JIM ACOSTA: He promised no forever wars, he promised no wars in the Middle East, yeah.

OLIVIA TROYE: Yeah, and so he’s proclaiming himself as a healer. He’s hurt so many people in this country and so many people around the world. And so honestly, that was just horrid.

And the fact that I was reading the Vatican, I mean, I’m sure you saw this, they were wondering, they felt threatened. They didn’t know what Donald Trump was going to do. The Trump administration was going to come after them.

I mean we have an American pope, that’s incredible. I mean it’s just there’s no end for this guy. And I just hope that Latino voters, Catholic voters, All religious voters on every single side are watching this. It’s just disgusting!