Joe Biden Just Fired Dr. Oz – Yes, Really

The White House sent Dr. Mehmet Oz a letter demanding his resignation from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, and informed the U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania that if does not resign by 6 p.m. Wednesday he will be “terminated.”

In response, Oz said former President Donald Trump appointed him to two terms on the council and that he will not step down. That means that, as of this writing, President Joe Biden has fired him.

Oz posted an email he received from the Office of Presidential Personnel dated March 23.

Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign. pic.twitter.com/EP1vHWATp4 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 23, 2022

A formal letter from the White House reads,

On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a Member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today. Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Council will be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight. Thank you.

The council is an advisory committee that promotes healthy eating habits and physical activity. Oz served on the board with other notable personalities such as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera, and former NFL running back Herschel Walker, who like Oz is also running for U.S. Senate this year – in Georgia.

It is unclear why the White House asked Oz to step down or if Walker had received a similar letter.

After the 6 p.m. deadline arrived, Oz posted a video that appeared to be recorded earlier in the day. He stated he would not resign and instead called for the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

