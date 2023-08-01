Rudy Giuliani and Four Other Unnamed Co-Conspirators Unmasked In Sweeping Trump Indictment — One Remains a Mystery

The 4-count federal indictment filed against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election named six unidentified co-conspirators. Journalists and legal observers were quick to unmask all but one of them by matching the well-known figures with the actions and locations laid out in the document.

CNN’s Sara Murray ran through the list of names with Wolf Blitzer. “We are prepared to identify five of them at this point based on reporting from our CNN team. I think most notably the first unindicted coconspirator who, again, is unnamed in this indictment we have identified as Rudy Giuliani,” she began, adding:

The indictment notes that this is someone who called the Arizona speaker of the House. That was Rusty Bowers, somebody who made a presentation before Georgia state lawmakers and the person that Donald Trump tapped to lead his post-election legal efforts. That is all Rudy Giuliani. Number two in this indictment is former Trump attorney John Eastman. And this is the person who wrote this two-page memo. This was the plan for Mike Pence to be able to essentially overturn the 2020 presidential election while presiding over the Electoral College certification. Number three on this list. Another former Trump attorney, Sidney Powell. They point out that she filed a lawsuit against the governor of Georgia, which we knew. They also point out in this indictment that Donald Trump was espousing the theories of this coconspirator, even though he had privately admitted that they sounded crazy. Co-conspirator number four on this list, as someone we’ve talked about a lot, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. The indictment identifies him as a Justice Justice Department official. It also points to an email that a top DOJ person sent to Clark rebutting his efforts to try to use the department to overturn the 2020 election. And again, number five, we have approached another pro-Trump lawyer. This is Kenneth Chesebro. He was someone who was very involved in this fake electors plot. The indictment points to an email memorandum that he sent to Giuliani in December of 2020 about the fake electors plot. So based on everything that we have previously reported, everything we know, what our sources are telling us, and of course, the work of the House committee that investigated January 6th.

The identity of the 6th co-conspirator remained unknown as of Monday evening. The Washington Post reported that the indictment described the person only “as a ‘political consultant’ who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors. The Post has not yet identified that person.”

