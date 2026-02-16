Jon Ossoff Goes Viral With Scathing Anti-Trump Speech, Sparks 2028 ‘Front Runner’ Predictions

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) excoriated President Donald Trump and his allies during a speech on Sunday, which quickly went viral online and led to many on the left boldly predicting he will soon be a “front runner” for the Democrats in 2028.

Ossoff, 39, spoke from the pulpit at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta, during Big Bethel’s annual “Social Justice Sunday” service and pulled no punches in his characterization of Trump, whom he called a “spiritually broken president.”

Ossoff’s speech was quickly clipped and went viral on social media. One of the clips that gained the most attention focused on Trump’s widely debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Our nation is afflicted and in crisis. Americans losing insurance in the middle of chemo, hospitals closing down services to fund tax cuts for the very wealthiest people. Masked federal agents profiling, brutalizing, and killing American citizens. And maybe, amidst all the cruelty and the chaos, you start to feel a little doubt. And you start to wonder whether our republic can survive it,” Ossoff said, adding:

A government transformed into a tool of one man’s vengeance and enrichment. A spiritually broken president who digs the moral pit deeper and deeper. But, Pastor, Proverbs says, whoever digs a pit—whoever digs a pit will fall into it. And scripture’s full of kings brought low by their own arrogance. Ahab surrounded himself with 400 yes-men, false prophets paid to affirm the king’s delusions. And those delusions led him to his defeat. And among today’s false prophets are the election deniers who indulge this president’s obsession with overturning the 2020 election. Now hear me when I say this: they tell a lie so absurd and therefore so debasing to tell that the act of telling it proves the teller’s total and humiliating submission.

Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan shared the clip and wrote, “The moment he wins in November he becomes a front runner for 2028.”

Sam Deutsch, who writes a Substack about urban transit, predicted, “he’s going to win reelection in Georgia by 5+ points in the fall and then he’s going to very quickly become the presidential frontrunner.”

Below are some additional reactions from the left:

