Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has taken up the mantle of manhood, telling Fox’s Mark Levin that “the Left” thinks there’s “something inherently wrong with masculinity” which “contributes to climate change.”

Levin introduced Hawley to his viewers as “one of the most important people in the Senate” as Hawley promoted his book, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs.

“I get the sense that the Democrat Party, and Biden, Harris, and the rest of them, they’re really at war with men,” Levin said. “They issue these executive orders about women, about transgender…and men are always attacked, including by — what do we call him? The Second Gentleman? Harris’ husband. As you point out, men are toxic. I feel like men are under constant attack by the left, the Democrat Party, and the media. Am I wrong about that?”

“No, you’re not wrong,” Hawley answered. “I think the ideology of the Left now, Mark, and for decades now, has been that there’s something inherently wrong with masculinity. And so, they want to educate our kids out of it…you look at what our kids are taught in schools. From the time they go to preschool, for heavens sake. They’re taught that if they’re a boy, if they want to be aggressive, if they want to talk about guns — oh, that’s bad. They need to be medicated, they need to be quieted down.

“When they get a little older, they’re taught that manhood is inherently dangerous, that it contributes to climate change, that they need to renounce their masculinity. You see this ideology, it suffuses, permeates our media, our culture, all driven by the Left. And then we wonder, why is it that more and more men are not pursuing education. More and more men are not pursing work. We’ve got to tell the truth, which is, we need strong men in this country. We need them to go out and work, we need them to to start a family, we need them to provide. And if you want to change America for the better, get men to be strong again, to take on responsibilities, and to be leaders.”

Watch the Life, Liberty & Levin clip above.

