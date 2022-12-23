Journey Bandmates Turn on Each Other Over Trump After Cease-and-Desist Order for Mar-a-Lago Performance

Two band members of Journey are battling it out after a cease-and-desist order was issued following a performance of Don’t Stop Believin’ at Mar-a-Lago.

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain performed the classic tune at a Donald Trump event at the former president’s Florida property. Guitarist Neal Schon filed a cease-and-desist order following the performance and suggested Cain keep his politics private.

Schon accused Cain of harming the band’s brand and polarizing the fans, according to the order.

“Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band,” the order reads.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kari Lake sang “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain at a recent event with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/dvSp1z62BX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 23, 2022

Cain shot back this week, releasing a statement to Fox News in which he aired plenty of dirty laundry and told his bandmate to “look in the mirror.”

The statement reads:

I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his–and his wife’s–bizarre behavior.Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again; Neal outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry; Neal and his wife continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers, and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic, and incoherent emails; Neal argues online with fans who don’t see eye to eye with him; and Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey’s money until there is none left for operating costs.

Recent years brought about a number of fights within Journey. Schon even sued Cain in October, claiming he didn’t have access to the band’s American Express card and the records for the card. Despite this and a clear disagreement on Trump, the two are expected to be performing together on tour next year. The band also just released their first album in over a decade, Freedom.

