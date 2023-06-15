Judge to Rule on Releasing ‘Offensive’ Emails Between Don Jr and Businessmen Disparaging Jews and Mexicans

Donald Trump Jr. could get some unwanted publicity if a judge releases “offensive” emails that reportedly include derogatory remarks about Jews and Mexicans.

The Wall Street Journal reported that emails written years ago between Don Jr., his good friend Gentry Beach, and other businessmen, could be made public. The emails reportedly include disparaging comments about Jews and Mexicans, are considered a “side battle” to a case filed by Beach some 15 years ago against his former hedge fund employer, Touradji Capital Management.

Those messages just recently became relevant again thanks to a retrial in the hedge fund case. According to WSJ, “The emails were part of a new legal defense by the hedge fund, which argued that the messages bolstered its arguments that Beach was disloyal to his employer and exposed the company to reputational harm, and so shouldn’t be compensated.”

The fund said the offensive messages could have been seen by financial regulators and potential clients. Other individuals on the email chains worked at major institutions, Touradji lawyers said. “Many of these investors, such as pension funds and publicly traded corporations, are rigorously focused on the integrity of the investment professionals that manage their assets,” they wrote in a January filing. The fund said Beach “has publicized and touted his connection to Trump Jr.” when it suited citing court precedent, said, “neither the potential for embarrassment or damage to reputation, nor the general desire for privacy, constitutes good cause to seal court records.”

According to WSJ, one of Beach’s group emails read, “Tomorrow night we’re having jews for dinner. That’s kosher, right?”

Beach’s attorneys claimed, “The only legitimate purpose for peppering the record with references to the public figure’s name is to prejudice the jury pool for the retrial…”

A hearing is scheduled for next week.

Read The Wall Street Journal story here.

