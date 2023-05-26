‘A Disgrace!’ Don Jr Rails Against GOP-Led Impeachment of ‘America First’ Texas AG Ken Paxton Over Bevy of Alleged Crimes

Donald Trump Jr. is accusing the “Republican In Name Only”-led Texas House of organizing a “witch hunt” against disgraced Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“What the RINOs in the Texas State House are trying to do to America First patriot Ken Paxton is a disgrace,” Don Jr. tweeted. “MAGA stands with @KenPaxtonTX against this RINO/Dem led witch hunt!!!

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2023

A Texas House committee recommended Paxton for impeachment on Thursday, after listening to testimony from the House General Investigating Committee. The investigators found Paxton “broke numerous state laws, misspent office funds, and misused his power to benefit a friend and political donor.”

The inquiry “focused first on a proposed $3.3 million agreement to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by four high-ranking deputies who were fired after accusing Paxton of accepting bribes and other misconduct.”

According to The Texas Tribune, many of the allegations against Paxton were well-known before Wednesday, but the committee decided to hold a rare public hearing “to reveal the wide scope of the committee’s investigation into the state’s top lawyer and a member of the ruling Republican Party.”

Texas Republicans called the impeachment recommendation, “the latest front in the Texas House’s war against Republicans to stop the conservative direction of our state.” It comes just days after Paxton recommended that House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) resign following an allegedly intoxicated appearance on the House floor.

GOP Chair Matt Rinaldi wrote:

This sham impeachment is the result of the Phelan leadership team empowering Democrats, allowing them to hold leadership positions and letting them control the agenda. It is based on allegations already litigated by voters, led by a liberal Speaker trying to undermine his conservative adversaries, and investigated by lawyers connected to a Democrat on the House General Investigations Committee The voters have supported General Paxton through three elections-and his popularity has only grown despite millions of dollars spent to try to defeat him. Now the Texas House is trying to overturn the election results. It seems Texas Republicans will have to rely yet again on the principled leadership of the Texas Senate to restore sanity and reason for our state.

