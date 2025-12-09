Judges Request More Security After Congressman Accuses Them Of Letting Alleged Rapist Off the Hook More Than a Dozen Times

Judges at a court in Nashville, Tennessee requested heightened security measures on Tuesday after Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) posted their names and photos, accusing them of letting an alleged rapist off the hook more than a dozen times.

“The Judges of the Davidson County General Sessions Court today announced that they have directed Justice A.A. Birch Courthouse Security to heighten security measures following remarks by Congressman Andy Ogles that appeared intended to incite violence against elected officials in Davidson County,” said the judges in a statement:

We stand united in condemning any language or actions that target Judges-or any elected officials-with threats of violence as a means of expressing political disagreement. In light of the numerous acts of political violence witnessed in recent years, the statements made by Mr. Ogles are unacceptable. His choice to employ rhetoric invoking violence, even for political grandstanding, carries real and dangerous consequences. Our foremost responsibility is to ensure that courthouse employees and every member of the public entering the Birch Building are safe and can access the justice system without fear of becoming casualties in what Mr. Ogles has described as a ‘war’ on elected officials. Anyone interpreting his inflammatory remarks as a call to action would be gravely mistaken.

The judges released the statement after Ogles put them on blast in a social media post, accusing them of letting an accused rapist off the hook more than a dozen times before his most recent arrest for allegedly raping an unconscious woman outside a church, before she then died.

🚨 BREAKING Meet Muhammad A. Muhammad. He was recently caught allegedly RAPING a woman on the steps of a church on Nolensville Road in Nashville. He is a Somali migrant let in by Obama. Not only has this man been arrested over a dozen times, but he has had every case, from… pic.twitter.com/2I4A9U5MLx — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) December 5, 2025

“Meet Muhammad A. Muhammad. He was recently caught allegedly RAPING a woman on the steps of a church on Nolensville Road in Nashville. He is a Somali migrant let in by Obama,” wrote Ogles in his social media post:

Not only has this man been arrested over a dozen times, but he has had every case, from drugs to indecent exposure to criminal trespass, dismissed. Every judge and prosecutor who let him off the hook was a DEMOCRAT. As long as local liberals are running things in Middle Tennessee, we are at war. The state should impeach all of the judges. Send the guard to Nashville.

The congressman then posted the names and photos of six judges: Judge Lynda Jones, Judge Robin Kimbrough-Hayes, Judge Arron Holt, Judge Jim Todd, Judge Rachel Bell, and Judge Melissa Blackburn.