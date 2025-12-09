Trump Suggests It’s ‘Treasonous’ To Report He’s in Bad Physical Shape

President Donald Trump slammed The New York Times and unnamed “some others” for reporting unfavorably about the 79-year-old’s health.

Shortly after holding a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, the president took to Truth Social to boast about his supposed accomplishments, including his highly dubious claim about having ended more than half a dozen wars. In addition, Trump raged against the Times for its reporting on his health. Last month, the publication ran a piece titled, “Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office.”

Trump’s health has faced increased attention during his second term. On multiple occasions, he has appeared to doze off during televised meetings and events. At least once, one side of his face appeared to droop. He has repeatedly been seen with a bandage covering the top of his right hand, which has also appeared bruised. The president also seems to have even less of a filter than he did in his first term. Moreover, Trump received a second “annual physical” this year, after which he said he received an MRI, but said he had “no idea what they analyzed.”

On Truth Social, Trump lamented the “very boring” exams he undergoes.

“I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country,” he wrote. “In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.”

Going back to his first term, Trump has repeatedly bragged about “acing” various mental acuity tests, including the famous “Person, woman, man, camera, TV” boast of 2020. The president then suggested the Times had engaged in “seditious” and perhaps “treasonous” behavior:

I have been told that few people have been able to “ace” this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all. Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am “slowing up,” am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before. I will know when I am “slowing up,” but it’s not now! After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it.

Trump went on to complain about the publication’s coverage “of my Election Results” and said the country would be better off if the Times “would cease publication.”

After Trump’s physical in April, his doctor claimed the president is 6’3″ and 224 pounds, which is roughly the frame of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.