Nancy Mace Claims Police Report Was ‘Falsified’ After Cops Accuse Her of Calling Them ‘F*cking Idiots’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) claimed on Tuesday that a police report documenting her meltdown at an airport was “falsified” after officers accused her of calling them “f*cking idiots” during a “spectacle.”

“You were involved in an incident at the Charleston Airport back in October,” said CNN host Kaitlan Collins during an interview with Mace on The Source. “There was an internal police investigation report that came out in recent days. It says that you turned what was described as a minor miscommunication by police into a ‘spectacle’ and left airport employees visibly upset. What was your reaction when you read this report?”

“The report was actually falsified,” replied Mace. “I back the blue, I back our police, I back our security. You know, in my district in South Carolina, I’ve gotten millions of dollars for local law enforcement to support them in their efforts to keep our community safe. But what’s not okay is falsifying reports, falsifying incident reports.”

Collins shot back, “You just said you back the blue. The police quote you in this report as you calling them ‘f*cking idiots’ and ‘f*cking incompetent’ while stating that you’re an ‘f*cking representative’ and telling a TSA supervisor, ‘I’m sick of your sh*t. I’m tired of having to wait. I should not have to wait. You guys are always f*cking late and this is f*cking ridiculous.’ Are you saying you didn’t say those things?”

“Well, you’re quoting a document that was, in part, falsified,” Mace insisted. “That is a falsified document.”

Collins questioned, “Are you saying that you never said any of these quotes? That every single one is a lie?”

“I’ve never called a cop an idiot. That is a remarkably false statement,” the congresswoman claimed. “I am absolutely saying that that report was falsified. 100% fictitious, falsified […] I have never called someone an idiot. That is– that is shocking to me.”

Asked, “Do you regret your actions in how you did speak towards the airport employees or the police officers that day?” Mace responded, “Well, expressing one’s frustration isn’t, I mean, isn’t illegal.”

“I use vulgar language frequently. The president does,” she continued. “I do express my frustration. I do take responsibility for my words, I always have. But the idea that I would call somebody an idiot? I have never done that it my life, and to me it was an incredible hit job. It was effective, it was a very effective political hit job, but that’s all that it was.”

After Collins questioned who was behind the supposed “hit job,” Mace replied, “It was the Attorney General Alan Wilson,” before complaining, “It’s crazy to me that the media would believe a falsified report.”

Following the interview, Mace wrote in a social media post, “I misspoke on CNN tonight… I have called one person an idiot before.”

The congresswoman then linked to a 2024 post where she described Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as “Iran’s useful idiot.”

Watch above via CNN.