Results of a new poll released conducted by YouGov for The Economist shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren surging into a statistical tie with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The poll shows Biden earning 21% support compared to Warren’s 20%, well within the margin of error. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in third place with 16%, Sen. Kamala Harris in fourth with 8%, and Beto O’Rourke and Mayor Pete Buttigieg sharing the fifth spot with 5% of support.

The results, tweeted by Political Polls:

National Democratic Primary:

Biden 21 (-1 in a week)

Warren 20 (+4)

Sanders 16 (+3)

Harris 8 (-)

O’Rourke 5 (+3)

Buttigieg 5 (-3)

Booker 2 (+1)

Gabbard 2 (-1)

Bennet 1

Castro 1

Gillibrand 1

Klobuchar 1

Steyer 1

Williamson 1

Yang 1@TheEconomist /@YouGov https://t.co/WbnJkHHkG7 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 14, 2019

National polls give a broad indication of the shared sentiment across states, but as cable news viewers will likely hear repeatedly in the next day or so is that they are somewhat meaningless compared to specific swing state polls. Nonetheless this is a very positive development for the Warren campaign and cause for serious concern for the Biden team.

