Maggie Haberman Pal Swan Drops Passive-Aggressive Jab after New Trump Attack

Journalist Jonathan Swan launched a passive-aggressive shot across the bow toward President Donald Trump on Saturday after Trump slammed Swan’s New York Times colleague in a Truth Social post.

Swan, who co-authored the best-selling book Regime Change with fellow Times scribe Maggie Haberman, retweeted Trump’s Truth Social broadside — in which Trump refers to Haberman as “Maggot Hagerman — before adding, “I would be honored to do another on-camera interview with President Trump whenever he wants.”

Swan included a link to his revealing August 2020 Axios interview with Trump, which took place in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

Afterwards, Swan was widely praised for holding Trump’s feet to the fire for the president’s claims about Covid testing and the then-mounting death toll from the virus, among other topics.

I would be honored to do another on-camera interview with President Trump whenever he wants. https://t.co/jPtdc6lPuw https://t.co/oWliRaTn1l — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 11, 2026

Trump’s attack came after Haberman and Swan appeared on MS NOW’s The Weekend, where one of the topics raised was Trump’s health.

“His health is like a black box inside that administration, much more than almost any other issue,” Haberman said during the interview. “And if there is an area of failure in the reporting for us, it was this, in trying — not mental per se, but just his health — how he is, why he has gone to Walter Reed several times and they have released less and less information.

“We see what you see, which is, he is 80, which is that he is clearly, you know, doesn’t speak with the same crispness that he did 30 years ago, 20 years ago, 10 years ago. As people who turn 80 tend not to,” she added.

Trump’s Truth Social post laced into Haberman:

“Maggot Hagerman has covered me incorrectly for ten years,” Trump wrote. “Her book is a joke! 90% of it is Fake News. She has made a living off her bad reporting, and will pay the price when our Multi Billion Dollar Lawsuit against The Failing New York Times gets to Court, which should not be that long.”

Trump went on to write, “Maggot is a loser! If she ever wrote the true story about me, it would actually be quite boring, but loaded with lots of SUCCESS.”

He then touted his health, writing, “Also, I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right. Few people in Washington, D.C., could do so, including Maggot and her flunky associate, Jonathan Swan.”

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