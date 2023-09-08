JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi, 83, Announces She Will Run For Reelection

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Friday she will run for reelection to the House next November at the age of 83.

Pelosi stepped down at the end of last year from Democratic leadership following the GOP’s electoral victory in the House during the 2022 midterm election. During her time as speaker, Pelosi rallied the Democratic Congressional caucus against the GOP majority in the Senate and a Republican-controlled White House led by former President Donald Trump.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy,” Pelosi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pelosi is the first woman to hold the office of House speaker, first in 2007 until 2011 and again from 2019 through 2022. She first entered national politics in 1987 when she won a special election to Congress.

Her career advocating for progressive and democratic policies has made her a polarizing figure in American politics and target of the right.

Some political analysts suspected Pelosi might not run for office again after the injuries her husband Paul sustained from a home invasion in October 2022 in their San Francisco property.

