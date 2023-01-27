WATCH: Stunningly Brutal Full Video of Paul Pelosi Attack Released

WARNING: Graphic footage.

Full police body camera video of the brutal attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released.

A suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home early one late October morning and violently attacked her husband Paul while asking for the Speaker’s whereabouts. DePape has since been found to hold a raft of MAGA beliefs and grievances promoted by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes.

On Thursday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled that evidence in the case, including the footage from body-worn cameras, be released to news outlets.

On Friday, shortly after noon, the body cam video of the attack was released. It shows the officers initially confused by the scene that greeted them, as Pelosi is standing next to DePape trying to hold onto the hammer that DePape is wielding. Then all hell breaks loose as DePape brutally attacks, and the police rush to apprehend him.

The attack sparked blistering condemnations from some, cruel mockery from others, and rampant conspiracy theorizing and speculation from some. President Joe Biden tore into Trump and Republicans after the attack:

You know, it’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. I’m not making this up. This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. I can tell you what’s being reported. And the chant was, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol. (Applause.) And what makes us think that one party can talk about “stolen elections,” “COVID being a hoax,” “this is all a bunch of lies,” and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced? What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough!

